Yakshagana

Yakshamangala, the Yakshagana troupe of students of Mangalore University, will stage Panchajanya yakshagana at the Karnataka Janapada Utsava at Savanur near Puttur on October 15. The utsava will be conducted under the auspices of Vidyarashmi group of education institutes.

Book release

Two volumes containing Yakshagana ‘prasangas’ (scripts) written by Bottikere Purushothama Poonja, yakshagana bhagawatha (singer-director) will be released in a function at Polali on October 16. They contain prasangas like Maanishada and Vadhu Vaishalini.

Recruitment begins

India Post Payments Bank has started recruitment. It has plans to recruit about 3,500 professionals in the coming months, according to a release from Department of Posts here. It has plans to lauch 650 branches across the country by next year. For details log on to the website of India Post.

NAAC team visit

A three-member peer team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will visit the University College, a constituent college of Mangalore University, for three days from August 13 for assessing it for the third round of accreditation. Earlier the college went for accreditation in 2004 and 2010. It is now an A grade accredited college, a release said.