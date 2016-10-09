Function postponed

The Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy has postponed the valedictory function of the Beary Bhasha week scheduled at Town Hall here on October 9. Prizes for winners of various competitions will be distributed on a given day later, a release said.

Classical concert

Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan and Sangeetha Parishath will organise carnatic classical music concerts at Sharada Vidyalaya, Kodialbail on October 16. There will be concert competition at 10 a.m. It will be followed by vocal concert by students of Hayavadana Sangeetha Kalakendra, Hosabettu and vocal concert by Vishnudev Namboodri in the afternoon.

Birth anniversary

Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat will observe the birth anniversary of late Kota Shivarama Karantha at the Don Bosco Hall here on October 13 at 5 p.m. B. Ramanath Rai, minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, will inaugurate the programme. Various awards will be presented on the occasion. It will be followed by a Yakshagana titled Prahlada Charitre and Meenakshi Kalyana by artistes of Narasimha Yaksha Bhaktha Mela, Harady.

Book released

A book titled ‘Swamy Vivekananda And Indian Society’ having a collection of articles by B.M. Ichlangod, retired professor of History of at Sri Mahaveera College, Moodbidri was released at Moodbidri on Friday.