Various organisations and associations in Someshwara, Talapady and Kotekar villages have planned a 24-hour hunger strike on Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2) demanding a proper solid waste management system in their villages. In a press release, Pramod Uchchil, president of Nagarika Samiti Yuva Vedike, Someshwara, and Samshuddin Uchchil, president, Diamond Welfare Association, K.C. Road, Talapady, said they would sit on a hunger strike along with many others on the day. Despite repeated pleas and awareness programmes, waterbodies and open spaces in these villages are full of waste, they said. The villages, which have some of the finest beaches in the region, have gained notoriety because of the garbage, they said.

