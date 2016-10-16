CAMPCO gets

export award

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations, under Union Ministry of Commerce, Southern Region in its golden Jubilee Celebrations held recently at Chennai awarded CAMPCO the Top Multi Product Exporter in Karnataka (Silver).

K.U. Anup, Asst.General Manager (Production) received the Award on behalf of CAMPCO from Union Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The award is a proud moment for the CAMPCO and recognition to the factory, a release added.

NAAC team visits University College

A team from National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) recently visited the University College, Mangaluru, to evaluate various facilities in the institution as per the directions of the University Grants Commission. The team, comprising M.M. Salunke, Tavamani and Rammohan Pathak, visited different departments of the college, expressed its satisfaction and offered some suggestions, said a release from the college.