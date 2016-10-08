Yoga camp

Ramakrishna Mutt will be conducting a yoga camp for 15 days from October 13. Mohan Kumblekar will be guiding the aspirants teaching asanas, pranayama, mudra, jalaneti and other kriyas. Interested have to register before October 11. For details, contact the Mutt office 0824-2414412.

Mini bus donated

The New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) donated a 22-seater mini bus to Akshaya Patra Foundation, Mangaluru. The bus, costing Rs.15.07 lakh was handed over to Karunya Sagar Das, president, Akshaya Patra Foundation, Mangaluru by NMPT Chairman P.C. Parida in the presence of Deputy Chairman Suresh P. Shirwadkar and other senior officials here on Friday.

Home Guard felicitated

Abdul Rauf, who was chosen the Home Guard of the month, was felicitated by District Commandant Murali Mohan Choonthar here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Choonthar said Home Guards have been an inseparable part of society. Complimenting Mr. Rauf for his service, the Commandant said he has been a role model to others and actively gets involved in maintaining law and order, traffic management, and many other fields.

Take up road repair,

DC directs KIADB

Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha, who was annoyed by the sorry state of roads inside the Baikampady Industrial Area, on Friday directed the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) to immediately repair the roads and draw an action plan for a permanent solution. He was visiting the Area along with area MLA B.A. Mohiuddin Bava. The MLA said Baikampady Area has been one of the prestigious industrial areas of the state and it should have proper infrastructure.

Birth centenary celebrations

The All India National Congress has decided to celebrate the birth centenary of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi throughout the year. Chairing a preparatory meeting in this regard here on Friday, the former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes said Late Gandhi had earnestly intended to drive away poverty and formulated the 20-point programme.

The party would strive to take these initiatives to the general public during the celebrations, he said. Several party leaders and educationists were present in the meeting.