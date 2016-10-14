A two-day krishi mela (agricultural fair) sponsored by the government will begin at Brahmavar in Udupi district from October 15.

It will have seminars, interaction, exhibition and demonstration of farm machineries.

There would be a seminar on “cultivation of plantation crops” on the first day.

It would be followed by seminars on “use of modern farm implements in agriculture” and “profitable integrated farming systems” on the second day. Scientists from the University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences (UAHS), Shivamogga, progressive farmers and scientists from other government agencies will speak on the themes.

There would be interactive sessions, according to a release from the Zonal Agricultural and Horticultural Research Station, Brahmavar. According to the release, about 100 stakeholders are expected to put up their stalls to showcase farm technologies and machineries.

The objective of the mela is to expose farmers to the latest trends in agriculture.

The mela would showcase high yielding rice varieties and value added farm products. There will be a sale of decorative plants.

Also, a demonstration on cashew grafting and soil and water management in cashew gardens, organic manure compost and vermi compost, nutrient management in coconut and arecanut gardens will be part of the mela.

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports Pramod Madhwaraj will inaugurate the event.

V. Vasudevappa, Vice-Chancellor, UAHS, Shivamogga, will preside over the inaugural session.

On the occasion, integrated farming systems within the Brahmavar station will be inaugurated. The website of the station will also be launched.