The body of two-year-old Mohammed Sadan, who was washed away in the sea on Wednesday near Panambur beach, was found on Thursday morning.

Sadan’s parents and their two relatives had gone to the beach for an outing and a boat ride at Panambur beach. The boat, which stopped around a kilometre into the sea from the beach, capsized after it was hit by a wave.

While four members were rescued, there was no trace of the boy. The life jacket that Sadan was wearing had reportedly come off after he fell in the water.

Police, Coastal Security Police and personnel from the Panambur Beach Development Project were involved in the search carried out throughout the night.