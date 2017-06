more-in

BJP workers staged a protest in front of the zilla panchayat office here on Tuesday opposing B.A. Mohiuddin Bava, MLA from Mangaluru City North, distributing notebooks to children of government schools in his constituency with his photographs and advertisement from a real estate group in which the MLA’s brother is a partner. Addressing the gathering, Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, alleged that the MLA has distributed the books with political motive. The MP demanded that the books be withdrawn.