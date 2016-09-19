Panel headed by Nagaland Governor P.B. Acharya to chalk out action plan

Ties between people of Northeastern States and Mangaluru are set to get a fillip as an initiative to strengthen the relation between them began here on Sunday.

Governor of Nagaland P.B. Acharya, who also heads Northeast Zone Cultural Centre of the Union government, and educationists of the region sat across to make a new beginning to win the confidence of people of North-Eastern States, which, according to Mr. Acharya, have been hit by insurgency.

A meeting headed by him decided to form a five-member committee headed by Mr. Acharya to chalk out an action plan to make the initiative a reality.

N. Vinay Hegde, Chancellor, Nitte University; M. Shantharam Shetty, Pro-Chancellor; S. Ramananda Shetty, Vice-Chancellor; K. Byrappa, Vice-Chancellor, Mangalore University; M. Venkatraya Prabhu, Dean, Kasturba Medical College; and M. Mohan Alva, chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, were present.

Mr. Acharya suggested that the vice-chancellors of all universities in Mangaluru come together to take up “service- oriented projects” in North-Eastern States.

“Now, only Christian missionaries have taken up such projects there and they have been doing it to their best. Local people in Northeastern States are becoming a minority. Tribal people have fears of losing their identity,” he said.

He said that the universities together could host annual executive committee meetings of 800 ‘sahitya sabhas’ of the Northeast in Mangaluru.

They could host sports meets of Northeastern universities here and could have student-faculty exchange programmes. Universities could start certificate/diploma programmes of some of about 200 dialects spoken in those states.

He said that the universities could open departments of study chairs on tribal dialects of North East.

Mr. Byrappa said that Mangalore University would offer certificate course in one or two dialects spoken in Northeast from October. It would also exchange faculty. It would also send a team of volunteers of the National Service Scheme to the North East.