Bibi Alabi Road cleared of vehicle scrap

While it was strenuous to drive along Bibi Alabi Road in the Central Business District with hoards of scrap vehicle dealers opening their shops right on the road, the Mangaluru city police on Wednesday cleared encroachment on footpaths and the road.

Since about a week, the police have been carrying out similar drives across the city, particularly, on vehicle garages and workshops that had encroached on public spots making driving and walking difficult.

Wednesday’s drive was conducted jointly by the Mangaluru North and Traffic West police to clear Bibi Alabi Road of the tag “scrap road”.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Udaya M. Nayak, many scrap dealers had been dismantling vehicles by parking old vehicles on the road. The road space had shrunk posing challenges to drivers and pedestrians to negotiate. There were frequent complaints from motorists and the public, and the police had to act after the dealers ignored earlier warnings.

On Wednesday, the police commenced the clearance drive using a towing vehicle. Bibi Alabi Road was closed to traffic during the drive, which went on for about two hours. As many as 10 old vehicles were removed and kept in an open space near the Mangaluru North police station.