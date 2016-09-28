Government’s aim is to make the State hunger-free, says Minister

Beneficiaries of social welfare schemes of the government on Tuesday said that the benefits should reach more people even as they highlighted the need for an increase in the quantum of benefits. Participating in ‘Jana Mana’, select beneficiaries, who were chosen to interact with district in-charge Minister B. Ramanath Rai, lauded the government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for its pro-poor schemes. It was organised by the Information and Public Relations Department here.

Priyanka, a government primary school student, asked the Minister why the Ksheera Bhagya scheme was not available for students from BPL families studying in government-aided schools. Mr. Rai said that the government was planning to extend the scheme to aided schools too. Yogish, a high school student, said that the scheme had benefited many poor students who had little means and urged the government to provide fruits also to students.

Several children from anganwadis too were brought by their teachers to interact with the Minister. Ahmed Bava from Kuppe Padavu village, who has seven members in the family, thanked the government for rolling out the Anna Bhagya scheme. Describing it as a succour to the poor, Mr. Bava urged the government to enhance the quota of kerosene. At the same time, he said, the coupon system introduced recently had been depriving several families in remote areas of benefits of the scheme. He urged the government to withdraw it.

Mr. Rai responded to it saying the coupon system would continue and the hiccups would be addressed.

Delan, an engineering student and beneficiary of the Vidyasiri programme where students from backward and minority communities get Rs. 1,500 a month for 10 months in lieu of hostel accommodation, said that he had largely benefited from it. At the same time, there was lack of awareness among many students and the government should reach out to more students, he said.

Beneficiary of Mythri scheme for transgenders, Prema thanked the government for the initiative and said that transgenders also face the problem of accommodation. The government should provide them housing under Ashraya scheme, she said.

Mr. Rai in his address dwelt upon in detail about government schemes and said that the government’s aim was to make the State free of hunger and debt by ushering in social reforms.

K. Abhayachandra Jain, Moodbidri MLA; Mayor Harinath, and Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha were present.