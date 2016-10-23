Safety measure:Tubular cones have been placed by the city traffic police on the national highway near Govindadasa College in Surathkal.— Photo: special arrangement

Only one accident was reported between Kuloor Bridge and Mulky stretch since September 2015

Proper placement of barricades and taking other road safety measures have brought down the number of accidents between Kuloor bridge and the Mulky stretch of NH 66, according to the Mangaluru city traffic police.

As many as 41 accidents, including 11 fatal ones, were reported in Kulai, Surathkal, Haleyangady and Mukka junctions in a period of one year before September 2015. The only accident reported since September 2015 was the one near Hotel Suraj in Surathkal during the Dasara celebrations when a tiger dance participant was injured after falling from a motorcycle.

The steps taken by the city police on the highway came for appreciation during the weekly phone-in programme at the office of the city police commissioner on Friday. A caller from Kavoor appreciated the steps taken by the city police near the Govindadasa College in Surathakal. The caller said the road looked wider and it had helped smooth movement of traffic.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) M. Sanjeev Patil said that parking by the roadside near Govindadasa College hindered movement of vehicles coming from the city. Roadside parking had been banned and tubular cones had been placed earmarking space for parking of city buses.

Mr. Patil told The Hindu that the busy stretch of the National Highway between Mulky and Kuloor junction reported the highest number of accidents. Among the reasons for the accidents included poor visibility of barricades. Mr. Patil said they had taken action to wash these barricades and place it back after painting reflector paint. With the barricades being visible, especially in the night, the number of accidents had come down, he said. Tubular cones had been placed near Hampankatta Junction and other important road stretches to ensure smooth movement of traffic, he added.

On a suggestion of another caller, Mr. Patil said steps were being taken to level area under the flyovers between A.J. Hospital and Mulky and allow parking of two-wheelers.