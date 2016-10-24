Vishwa Hindu Parishad joint secretary Surendra Kumar Jain speaking at a regional convention of the Bajrang Dal in Mangaluru on Sunday.— Photo : H.S. Manjunath

The Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will oppose Tipu Jayanti celebrations across the State if the government goes ahead with its plans to hold it on November 10, VHP joint secretary Surendra Kumar Jain has said.

Speaking at a public meeting held as a part of the valedictory of the southern zone convention of the Bajrang Dal here on Sunday, he said that the VHP and the Bajrang Dal would not allow the government to hold either the birth or death anniversary of Tipu Sultan who “had carried out atrocities against Hindus and Christians”.

Mr. Jain said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should stop appeasing a community by organising Tipu Jayanti and favouring cow slaughter. Mr. Siddaramaiah would be seen as a person working against Hindus.

“For the sake of votes, the Chief Minister is creating a state of unrest in the State,” he said.

VHP regional organising secretary Gopal said that the State government should not repeat the mistake they committed last year by organising Tipu Jayanti that led to tension. VHP and Bajrang Dal would join other organisations in protesting against Tipu Jayanti.

“We do not mind laying down our lives while preventing the government from organising Tipu Jayanti,” he added.

