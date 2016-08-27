Autorickshaw driver Pratap Shetty on Friday returned to a software engineer from Bengaluru her jewellery worth Rs. 5 lakh that she had left in the vehicle.

His conduct was appreciated by Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar, who presented him a reward of Rs. 5,000.

Pratap Shetty, a resident of Jeppu Kutpady, said that Deepti, software engineer from Bengaluru, arrived at the KSRTC bus stand in the morning and hired his autorickshaw to go to the Vishnumurthy Temple in Kulai where she was to attend a marriage.

As he was returning to the city, Pratap Shetty said, he noticed a bag in his vehicle. He said that he and a friend, who works in a local television channel, went to the Mangaluru North police and handed it over to them.

Pratap Shetty said he obtained Deepti’s phone number from the bag and asked her to come and collect the bag from the police station. “When I called her, she was in the KSRTC bus stand searching for her bag,” he said.

Mangaluru North police inspector restored the bag to Deepti around noon.

Following this, Mr. Chandra Sekhar called Pratap Shetty to his chamber and felicitated him.

He presented Pratap Shetty with Rs. 5,000 cash reward.

“We rarely find such honest persons. Rewarding him is to celebrate such conduct,” he said.