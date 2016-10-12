A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to assault a Karnataka State Industrial Security Force personnel, who questioned the former for reportedly attempting to throw a substance inside the Mangaluru District Prison on Tuesday.

The Barke police said Suhas Shetty (24), a resident of Jeppu, was seen moving suspiciously near the premises of the District Prison. The KSISF personnel reportedly saw Shetty attempting to throw an object inside the prison and he questioned him. Shetty reportedly tried to overpower the KSISF personnel, who was saved by his colleagues.

The Barke police said Shetty was an accused in case of attempt to carry out a dacoity registered in Mangaluru South police station. He had been released on bail few days ago.