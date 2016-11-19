Writer Jayanth Gowreesh Kaikini on Friday exhorted the younger generation to view the world from their own perspective rather than becoming slaves of conditioned mind. “Do not listen to what your elders have to say,” he said and added that they [elders] have clouded the minds of the youth with their own prejudices. Mr. Kaikini was speaking after inaugurating the 13th Alva’s Nudisiri 2016, a three-day national-level literary event organised by Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, near here. He asked the youth to go by the strains of their own thoughts on the world.

It is the responsibility of the youth to make tomorrow, which is unexpected, faceless and nameless, theirs by dwelling on the uncertainty, Mr. Kaikini said, referring to the Nudisiri theme, “Karnataka: Naalegala Nirmana (Karnataka: Building the tomorrows)”.

He said that a technology-driven world, including WhatsApp, deprives an individual of independent thinking and acting. One is living in a world of mindless forwards and is lulled into a sense of complacency that one has done one’s bit. Taking away one’s independent thinking, the craze for technology is ruining thinking and creativity.

Mr. Kaikini, dwelling on hatred prevalent in society, warned that hate merely burns an individual from within. A positive vision of life is the need of the hour and love makes life beautiful. Culture is a reflection of today and not the burp of those with filled stomachs.