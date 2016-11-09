The Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodabidri, has organised Alva’s Chitrasiri from November 10 to November 13 at Moodabidri as a prelude to Alva’s Nudisiri, slated between November 18 and 20.

As many as 32 contemporary artists from different parts of the State would participate in the art camp to be held at Alva’s High School campus, Puttige, Moodabidri, said Ganesha Somayaji, member of advisory committee of the art camp.

Mr. Somayaji told presspersons here on Monday that the camp would be inaugurated by Swastishree Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Charukeerthi Panditacaryavarya Swami of Moodbidri Jain Mutt. Art works created during the camp would be exhibited during the Nudisiri as well.

Interaction programmes

During the camp, the artists would participate in interaction programmes in the evenings besides exhibiting their works through slideshows.

The public may watch artists working on their art works.

On the valedictory day, senior artist from Mysuru, G.L.N. Simha, would be felicitated with Alva’s Chitrasiri Award 2016 that comprises a citation and a purse of Rs. 25,000. Alva’s chairman M. Mohan Alva would preside over the function.

To a question, Mr. Somayaji said the art works produced during the camp would be kept at different campuses of Alva’s educational institutions.

The participating artists would be provided travel expenses, boarding and lodging facilities, painting paraphernalia, besides honorarium of about Rs. 10,000.

Meanwhile, the Alva’s has organised a mega Chitra Santhe, art fair, during the Nudisiri programme. Artists from across the State would be allowed to display their art work and sell them during the Chitra Santhe to be held at the Vidyagiri campus of Alva’s at Moodabidri, Mr. Somayaji said.

