Advocates from Mangaluru, Udupi and Madikeri have reiterated their demand for a circuit bench of the Karnataka High Court at Mangaluru.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, president of the Mangaluru Bar Association S.P. Chengappa said setting up of the circuit bench of the High Court will make it easy for litigants from remote regions of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Madikeri, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada dsitricts get justice.

Because of high cost of litigation and other expenses, people of the region accept orders of the lower courts and desist from approaching the High Court, he added.

While not quantifying about the number cases filed from the region in the High Court, Mr. Chengappa said a major portion of litigations in High Court were from these five districts.

People from these districts will find it convenient to reach Mangaluru, which, he said, was an ideal location for setting up a circuit bench.

“A circuit bench here will be a lot more beneficial to litigants and also the advocates,” Mr. Chengappa said. Litigants and advocates have benefited from circuit benches in Dharwad and Kalaburagi, he said.

‘Jointly fight’

C.T. Joseph, the president of the Madikeri Bar Association, said they will jointly fight for setting up of the circuit bench that will benefit people at large.

The litigants find it convenient to reach out to their local advocates for filing appealing against lower court orders than going to Bengaluru.

“As we know their limitations and conditions, we will not be burdening them with litigation expenses,” he said.

Mr. Chengappa said that a memorandum had been sent by the Mangaluru, Udupi and Madikeri bar associations to the Chief Justices of the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court in this regard.

In a week’s time they will formulate a plan of action that will include making the State government send a proposal to the High Court of Karnataka for setting up the circuit bench in Mangaluru.

