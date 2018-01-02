Additional exams for talented students who missed them

more-in

Talented undergraduate students who missed the odd semester examinations to represent Mangalore University in south zone, national and international competitions can henceforth appear for immediate additional examinations.

The odd semester examinations are conduced during October-November and the even semester in April-May. As the Syndicate of the university has approved the move, the additional examinations for such students would be conducted this month pending approval of the government, A.M. Khan, Registrar (Evaluation) of the university, told The Hindu.

It applied to such students who represented the university in sports, NSS, NCC and cultural competitions.

Mr. Khan said that the university has collected details of such students from colleges and is verifying them now. Additional examinations for such students would be conducted for the first time as some such students have brought laurels to the university and they missed the examinations for the sake of the university.

C.K. Kishore Kumar, Director, Physical Education of the university, said that the move would help many sports students to represent the university in south zone and national and international inter-university competitions. Now many students, though eligible to participate, skipped the events for the sake of examinations. As many zonal and national events are scheduled every year during October-November, they clashed with the odd semester examinations at the same time. Students of many other universities did not face this problem as their odd semester examinations begin in December.

Giving an example, Mr. Kumar said that a student from St. Philomena College Vaishnav Hegde bagged two gold medals and a silver medal in swimming in the national level in Chandigarh a month ago but had to miss the odd semester examination. The same student had bagged a gold, a silver and a bronze in the national level in 2016 after missing the odd semester examinations. Holding additional examinations indeed helped such students and other participants.

If not, such students would have to wait for a year as they are allowed to appear only for the next immediate odd semester examinations and not immediate even semester examinations.