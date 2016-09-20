Basavaraj Rayaraddi, Minister for Higher Education, said on Monday that action will be taken to settle the matter of some boys wearing saffron shawls demanding girl students stop wearing hijabs to classes at Dr. Shivarama Karantha Government First Grade College, Peruvaje, near Bellare in Sullia taluk. However, he did not provide any clarity on how the issue would be settled.

The Minister was responding to a question by presspersons on the sidelines of the 37th Foundation Day of Mangalore University at Mangalagangotri.

Asked about the possibility of such practices occurring in other colleges and how the government could nip them in the bud, the Minister said that people and stakeholders of colleges had the greater role to play in settling such issues.

Later, he inaugurated the Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Park (STEP) at Bearys Institute of Technology (BIT).

On the occasion he said: “India has large number of universities, but none of them has been called the best universities in the world because of a tough competition in the field of education.”

The tendency for students to gravitate towards quick and easy means of becoming rich proved to be a big hindrance to ensuring quality of education, the Minister said.

He said that corruption was predominant in all spheres including politics and educational institutions also were not free from it.

Later, the Minister inaugurated the students’ council at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management.

