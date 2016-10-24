Sale and consumption of cannabis is a matter of concern and the city police have stepped up action to arrest the buyers and sellers, City Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar has said.

Talking to The Hindu on Sunday, he said that the police had arrested many people, including those who sell cannabis.

The seriousness given to the issue could be seen from the invoking of the Goonda Act against T.C. Abdul Rahim of Bunder, who was involved in selling cannabis.

“This is the first time Goonda Act has been invoked against a person accused of selling cannabis,” Mr. Sekhar said. He said that there had been a drastic improvement in detection of cases involving cannabis sale.

“People are free to provide information about the sale of cannabis and other drugs. We will take action. If there are specific allegations of laxity by the police officials, they are free to tell me, ” Mr. Sekhar said.