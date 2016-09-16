The Paschima Ghatta Samrakshana Horata Samithi on Wednesday charged Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology B. Ramanath Rai with being in connivance with contractors of Yettinahole Water Diversion project for illegal felling of trees in the region.

“It is highly deplorable that Mr. Rai, who has taken oath in the name of the Constitution, has directed action against the Range Forest Officer of Sakleshapur who prevented the contractor from felling trees pursuant to the court orders,” said K.N. Somashekara, one of the State conveners of the samithi.

He told reporters here that the National Green Tribunal has directed that no tree should be felled in the Yettinahole project area pending adjudication of the dispute. Still, the government, particularly, Mr. Rai, have been going ahead with the project and are victimising honest officers who are following court orders.

Mr. Somashekara said that the act of Mr. Rai clearly amounted to contempt of court and the Minister has proved that he is not there to protect the forest; but to swallow it.

The government’s disciplinary action against the RFO has brought out its evil deeds to swallow public money, he alleged.

He said that the samithi would bring to the NGT’s notice the illegal deeds of the government and the Minister and chalk out a future course of legal action.

He alleged that corrupt officials of the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd. are directly responsible for the plunder of natural wealth in the Western Ghats and Major Irrigation Minister M.B. Patil owns complete responsibility for it. Stating that the nigam has been the enemy of many irrigation projects in the State through incomplete and flawed projects, Mr. Somashekara said that it has made false promises to the residents of arid regions to provide drinking water only to swindle crores of rupees of public money.

Mr. Somashekara pointed out that recently the Maharashtra government has dropped drinking water and irrigation projects estimated at a cost of Rs. 70,000 crore as it was convinced that the projects were bogus. It has also ordered a probe into those projects. The Karnataka government too should take a similar initiative.

To prove his point, Mr. Somashekara argued that documents provided by the nigam have demonstrated that 173 irrigation projects executed at a cost of Rs. 2.25 lakh crore have become defunct.

Another State convener of the samithi Nagesh Angirasa was present.