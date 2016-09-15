The 22-year-old M.Sc. student who has been arrested for allegedly placing a mobile phone inside the ladies’ washroom in Mangalore University had left the campus for nearly a week following the complaint filed by Registrar K.M. Lokesh.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar said the youth, Santosh M., left the hostel for nearly a week after a complaint was filed with the Konaje police on September 1. The phone had been recovered from the ladies’ washroom on August 24.

Mr. Sekhar said the accused returned to the campus thinking the police would take some time to get the forensics report in light of the trouble in Bengaluru over the Cauvery issue. “But we caught him off-guard as we went ahead with our investigation while waiting for the FSL report,” he said.

The accused is said to have admitted to purchasing the mobile phone and a power bank and installing them in the washroom. “It was nothing but an act of a perverted mind,” Mr. Sekhar said.