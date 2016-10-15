Concerts by musicians will be held there on October 16

Music concerts

The Chiranthana Charitable Trust has arranged a series of music concerts by well-known musicians on October 16 as part of their annual Panchamada Inchara programme at the Ramakrishna Mission’s auditorium near Mangaladevi Temple.

The first concert will be a 90-minute recital by Pandit Ganapati Bhat Hasanagi. This will be followed by a Sarangi recital by Guruprasad Hegde between 8.45 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Pandit Vinayak Torvi’s concert will be between 10 a.m. and 11.30 a.m., followed by a Tabla solo by Pandit Yogesh Samsi of Mumbai (11.45 a.m. and 1 p.m.).

A Bansuri recital by Samir Rao of Mumbai will be held between 2 p.m. and 3.30 p.m.A vocal recital by Pandita Subhada Paradkar of Mumbai will be next between 3.45 p.m. and 5.15 p.m., followed by a sarod recital by Pandit Tejendra Majumdar of Kolkata (5.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.).

Vyasamurthi Katti (harmonium), Udayaraj Karpur, Gurumurthi Vaidya and Bharavi Deraj on tabla will be accompanying the musicians.

The trust has been holding Panchamada Inchara series of programmes every year to develop interest among people in classical music by making them aware of various gharanas and exponents of Hindustani classical music. Among the musicians who have performed in the Panchamada Inchara include Pandit Indudhar Nirodi, Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, Pandit Ashwini Bhide Deshpande and Pandit Bhuwanesh Komkali.

Felicitation

Following the day-long performance on Sunday, the trust will felicitate veteran violin player and composer Pandit Narayan Pandit.

