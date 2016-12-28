Youth arrested on the charge of attempt to rape

more-in

The Dharmasthala Police, who reportedly dithered to register a case of attempt to rape against a close associate of a Bajrang Dal leader in the town, registered one after intervention by higher officers.

Accused Umesh (25), son of late Kutti Poojary, a resident of Shankaradka near Nidle, had allegedly made an attempt to rape a girl studying in the fourth standard. He allegedly entered a house where the girl was with her younger sister to commit the offence. The attempt was thwarted by the alarm raised by the girl.

Though the incident reportedly happened on Saturday, the Dharmasthala Police reportedly did not register the case following pressure from supporters of the accused.

However, Bantwal Deputy Superintendent of Police C.R. Raveesh, who got information of the incident, directed the police to register the case.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday based on a complaint from the victim’s mother and was produced before the jurisdictional court, which remanded him in judicial custody. The police have registered cases.