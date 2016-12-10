Young World Painting Competition on Sunday

more-in

The 16th edition of The Hindu Young World Painting Competition for students is slated to be held on December 11 in Mangaluru. The Hindu has been organising this competition for 15 years now.

The event will be held at the Centre For Advance Learning (CFAL) near Plama Residency, Bejai Kapikad.

While children studying from Classes 4 to 6 will showcase their creativity in the ‘Junior’ category, those from Classes 7 to 9 will take part in the ‘Senior’ category. Nearly 400 students have already registered for the event so far.

Students should report at the venue by 9.30 am. The competition will begin at 10 a.m.

While drawing sheets will be provided at the venue, students have to bring their own painting material. Participants should avoid the use of sketch pens or markers. The topic for both categories will be announced on the spot.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held on the same day at 1 p.m.

Prabhakar Rao, Director-Works, Mangalore Chemical & Fertilizers, will be the chief guest and give away prizes to the winners. Every participant will receive participation certificate.

Apart from first three cash prizes in each category, there will also be a number of consolation prizes.

This year’s event is presented by Thyrocare. The Centre for Advanced Learning is the associate sponsor for the event. For details, call 9980771213 or 9448279124.

Career session

On the occasion, a career session on crafts has been arranged by CFAL at the same venue. Parents who bring their wards for the painting competition may attend this session while the students are busy in the competition.