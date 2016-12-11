Yettinahole: MLC to urge Patil to convene meeting

more-in

Ivan D’Souza, MLC and chief whip of the government in the Legislative Council, has said that he will meet Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation M.B. Patil in Bengaluru on December 14 and convince him on the need to hold a meeting of stakeholders in the Yettinahole project.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, he said that with the Chief Minister already agreeing to conduct a meeting, now it was the responsibility of Mr. Patil to arrange it either in Bengaluru or in Mangaluru or wherever the government wanted it to be held.

The MLC said that the last meeting ended with more questions than what officials of Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd., that is implementing the project, could satisfactorily answer.

The Chief Minister, recently at a meeting on revenue issues in Bengaluru, had agreed to convene another meeting, he said.

About the Pancha Tirtha Sapta Kshetra Ratha Yatra being taken out across Dakshina Kannada from Saturday till Sunday to oppose the project, the MLC said he welcomed the stand of the district unit of the BJP to participate in it apolitically. The BJP must clarify their stand on the project. The party leaders have a dual stand on it, he alleged. Mr. D’Souza said that confusions over the project would have to be clarified by conducting another meeting.