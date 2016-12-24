Yakshanidhi Diary released

The ‘Yakshanidhi Diary 2017’ being released in Udupi on Friday.

‘Yakshanidhi Diary – 2017’ containing contact addresses and telephone numbers of Yakshagana artistes was released here on Friday.

Sadhu Salian, businessman, released the diary. An amount of Rs. 50,000 from the Group Insurance Scheme of Yakshagana Artistes was handed over to Manjula, wife of Yaskshagana artiste Shivarama Deve Gowda from Kesarukoppa near Sirsi, who passed away recently. A scholarship amount of Rs. 1,200 each was distributed to children of 58 Yakshagana artistes.

Welfare of artistes

Murali Kadekar, secretary, Yakshagana Kalaranga, said the Kalaranga had been active in not only promoting the art form of Yakshagana but also was working for the welfare of Yakshagana artistes of 35 professional Yakshagana Melas for the last 42 years.

It had got Yakshagana artistes insured under the group insurance scheme, besides providing them financial assistance for their health problems. It was also providing bus passes to them.

The Kalaranga was conducting Yakshagana classes for interested students during leisure hours in 41 high schools in Udupi Assembly Constituency, he said.

The artistes of various Yakshagana Melas participated in the function.

K. Ganesh Rao, president of Kalaranga; S.V. Bhat, M. Gangadhar Rao, vice-presidents; K. Manohar, treasurer; and Bhuvanendra Kediyoor, businessman, were present.