Workshop on musical instruments from Friday

The city will have a two-day workshop of a different kind — Physics of Musical Instruments — at St. Aloysius College from Friday.

Organised by the Physics Department of the college, there would be exhibition of music instruments, demonstration on the making of the instruments, music concerts and invited talks.

Addressing presspersons here on recently, Swebert D’Silva, principal of the college, said that experts — having mastery over science and music — would deliver lectures on acoustics of traditional and modern music instruments.

Raj Narayan, a flautist and founder and managing director, Radel Electronics, which makes electronic music instruments, would deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session.

On the first day of the workshop, there would be Hindustani classical jugal bandi of Bansuri and vocal by Pandit Ravikiran of Manipal and Vidwan Nagaraja Hegde; Vipanchi veena recital where five artistes would perform simultaneously and western music by students.

On the second day, there would be a lecture-cum-demonstration on different stages of musical instrument making. It would cover veena, flute, chende, santoor and tabla.

Some of the topics to be covered in the workshop would be an insight into the physics of vocal music, the designing and working of wind-driven instruments, software-driven music synthesisers, acoustics of percussion instruments, basic acoustics of string instruments, and divine veena.