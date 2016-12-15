more-in

A workshop on Indian modern art for art teachers will be held here on December 17. A press release issued here on Wednesday stated that Ritu Khoda and Vanita Pai of Art1st India will conduct the workshop. The success of art education in a school depends on its art teachers. The workshop will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Board Room, Unit V, Commercial Printing Division, Manipal Technologies Ltd., Plot: 2/A, Shivalli Industrial Area, Manipal, on Saturday. The workshop will trace the development of Indian modern art from just before Independence. Participants will be introduced to various art movements and eminent artists of each. They will learn about the influences and styles of Indian artists, which they can share with schoolchildren to inspire them. They will attempt creative exercises to understand the relationship between India’s socio-political events on art. Middle and senior school art teachers, art educators, art students (14 years and older), and heads of schools can attend the workshop. The cost per participant is Rs. 1,500 (inclusive of training, presentations, creative activities, a copy of book “Eye Spy Indian Art” worth Rs. 950 and refreshments). Art as a subject often got neglected owing to heavy academic pressure of the education system. Students are overburdened and it took special skills to keep their interest alive in art from middle school onwards. This workshop will be a motivating experience for art teachers, the release said.