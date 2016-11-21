Work of women need to be recognised: Sandhya Reddy

more-in

Though women are revered it is unfortunate that they still continues to be confined within the four walls of customs and practices, said writer Sandhya Reddy on Sunday.

Speaking on women on the last day of the three-day Alvas Nudisiri in Moodbidri on Sunday, Ms. Reddy said that if any woman tried to come out of the boundary she was being taunted.

Ms. Reddy said that ability and good work of women were being sidelined and their freedom continues to be curtailed under the guise of customs. Such practices should come to an end and the works being done by women need to be recognised.

In another talk, lyric writer Kaviraj said there was nothing wrong in use of local dialect in Kannada songs.

Questioning critics, Mr. Kavriraj said by including the local dialect in songs he was trying to make songs simple and connect with people at large.

In her valedictory speech, writer Sumitra Bai, who chaired the three-day long literary festival, said attending various sessions in the event has given her new direction to see life.

The talks have shown the way she has to move forward in her literary journey.

“I could realise this only after attending the event. If I had not attended it listening to some people, I would have lost this opportunity to rethink on my journey,” she said.

Alvas Education Foundation Chairman Mohan Alva presented Nudi Siri awards to 13 persons by recognising their services in various fields. They are Giraddi Govindaraja, Subraya Chokkadi, Chennanna Valikara (all for literature), K R Sandhya Reddy (research), G N Ranganath Rao (media), K V Akshara (theatre), Harini (cinema), Srinivasa G Kappanna (organisation), Sheenappa Rai Sampaje and Jabbar Samo (both Yakshagana), H R Leelavathi (light music), Chandrashekara Chowta (agriculture) and G Jnananada (sculpture).