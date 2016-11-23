Woman drownsin rivulet

more-in

An 80-year-old woman, who went to wash her feet, accidentally fell into a rivulet and got drowned at Padubelle village coming under the Shirva police station limits in Udupi district on Tuesday.

According to the police, Dhara Madivalti (80), had gone to wash her feet at a rivulet near the Mahalingeshwara Temple, when she lost her balance and accidentally fell into it and got drowned. A case of unnatural death has been registered. Investigation is on, the police said.