Wine sales good on first day of festival

Three-day fest organised by the Karnataka Wine Board and Department of Horticulture begins

Around 2 p.m., a local businessman came to the stall of Fratelli and purchased 36 bottles of wine, comprising 18 brands, on Saturday.

These premium brands priced between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,650 were sold just few minutes into the opening of the three-day wine festival on Saturday at Kadri Park.

“There is a good demand and taste for wine here. We are happy with the response,” said Ashok Govekar, the sales in-charge of Fratelli Vineyard from Vijayapura.

Mr. Govekar has brought all the 21 brands of wine for the festival. Many people on Saturday visited the wine festival organised jointly by the Karnataka Wine Board and Department of Horticulture.

As many as 12 vineyards from Karnataka and Maharashtra put up their stalls in the festival, being organised for the first time in the city. The entry fee for the festival is Rs. 20.

There were a wide range and variety of wine on sale.

The stall of Grover Zampa Vineyard from Doddaballapur had among others, seven bottles with various art on it.

Each of these bottle was priced around Rs. 1,200.

The stall of Sula Vineyards from Nasik has brought a wide range of wines, including sparkling wine, red wine, white wine and rose wine.

People were attracted to this stall by the big dummy wine bottles that had art form on it. There was rush for taking selfie’s holding the dummy bottles.

The stalls largely sold wine by cash. As against the claims by the organiser of having card swiping machines at each stall, only one stall was seen having the machine. “We are somehow managing with cash transaction,” said Mr. Govekar. Apart from wines, there were stalls selling dress materials, fancy items and snacks.