Weeklong theatre fest ‘Ranga Surabhi’ in Byndoor from December 12

more-in

The Surabhi organisation, in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture, will be organising a State-level theatre festival titled ‘Ranga Surabhi’ at Sri Sharada Vedike at Byndoor in Udupi district from December 12 to 18.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, Sudhakar P., director, Surabhi, said that a play each would be staged every evening during the fest. Vaidehi, writer, would inaugurate the theatre fest at 6 p.m. on Monday.

The plays which will be staged include: Anabhigna Shakuntala by Prasanga troupe from Bengaluru on December 12, Mallige by Rangamantapa, Bengaluru, on December 13, Chandragiri Teeradalli by Ranagapayana, Bengaluru, on December 14, Roopa Roopagalanu Daati by Rangabhumi, Udupi, on December 15, Atheeta by Ananya, Bengaluru on December 16, Mahapeede Mahablu by Prakasam, Bengaluru, on December 17 and Chitra by Nrityaniketana, Kodavoor, on December 18.

Theatre directors and personalities will be felicitated during the fest. They include Vasudeva Rao P. from Udupi, Prakash Shetty, from Bengaluru, Kiran Bhat from Honnavar, Rajguru from Hoskote, S.N. Sethuram, Rajendra Karanth and Muralidhar Upadhya Hiriyadka.

The Surabhi organisation, started 16 years ago, was already imparting training in classical dance, Carnatic and Hindustani music, theatre, art and performing magic to about 200 students during weekends and holidays in Byndoor.

Kalagrama

One of the major highlights of the fest will be the laying of the foundation stone for Surabhi Kalagrama by Minister for Kannada and Culture Umashree at Byndoor on December 15. The Kalagrama will come up on 10 cents of land donated by a philanthropist.

The idea was to develop the Kalagrama on the lines of Ninasam at Heggodu. Training will be imparted in classical dance, Carnatic and Hindustani music, theatre and fine arts at the Kalagrama. The construction of the building in the first phase at the Kalagrama was estimated to cost Rs. 2 crore.

The organisation wanted to purchase an additional four to five acres of land near the present Kalagrama site to meet future needs, Mr. Sudhakar said.

Ganapati Hoblidar, director, Surabhi, Shivaram Kottari, president, Manjunath Naik, Sunil Byndoor, office bearers, were present at the event.