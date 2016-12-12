Volunteers clean seven areas

Volunteers cleaning Kadri as part of the ‘Clean Mangaluru’ drive, organised by the Ramakrishna Mutt, in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Supplied

Volunteers of different organisations took part in the ‘Clean Mangaluru’ drive under the auspices of the Ramakrishna Mission at seven places in the city and its surroundings on Sunday.

Areas in PVS Circle, old bus stand, Padil, Hampankatta, Kadri, Car Street and Deralakatte were cleaned.

It was part of 400 cleanliness drives planned by the mission in the third phase of the Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan. So far 109 drives have been completed.

If Prerana team members cleaned the PVS Circle area , students of Ganapathi High school cleaned the surrounding in the Old Bus Stand area in Hampankatta. Some students painted the walls of the high school and did drawings and art on the walls.

People in Padil cleaned both sides of the main road and removed heaps of mud and garbage providing much needed space for parking of autorickshaws. About 40 members of Sri Krishna Bhavan Auto Drivers Association took up the drive in Hampankatta area. They cleaned the area near Clock tower, in front of Tokyo Market and main roads of Hampankatta.

Members of Sri Paramjyothi Manava Seva Samithi and Novigo Solutions jointly took up the drive near Kadri market. They cleaned the two bus shelters in the area and painted them giving a much needed make-over.

The students of Government First Grade College in Car Street cleaned the Temple Square. Students of K S Hegde Medical Academy carried out the cleanliness work in Deralakatte. MRPL and Nitte Education Trust are patronizing this third phase of Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan, a release said.