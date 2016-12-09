Vishwa Hridaya Sammelan in Udupi from tomorrow

more-in

The Rishi Samskriti Vidya Trust, in association with the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple, would be organising a three-day Vishwa Hridaya Sammelan at Rajangana here from Saturday.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt said that about 1,500 devotees from across the country were expected to participate in the sammelan.

Objective

The objective of the sammelan was to promote peace and harmony in the human kind.

The delegates would participate in spiritual lectures and deliberations during the sammelan.

There would be cultural programmes in the evenings during the three-day event.

Anna Hazare, social activist, will participate in the sammelan at 3 p.m. on Sunday, while the former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde would participate in the event at 5.30 p.m. on Monday, he said.

Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt would inaugurate the sammelan at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday, the swamiji said.

Satish Manja, trustee-secretary of the trust, was present.