Vehicle rally in Mangaluru to mark Christmas celebrations

The Diocese of Mangaluru will organise a vehicle rally on December 21 to mark Christmas celebrations.

Onil D’Souza, convenor of the rally, told presspersons on Monday that it would start from four different parts of the city and converge at the Milagres School grounds. While one set of riders will start from Thokkottu, another set would start from Surathkal. The third and fourth groups would start from Vamanjoor and Rosario Church, respectively.

Mr. D’Souza said that two-wheelers and four-wheeler vehicle riders form five deaneries of Mangaluru Diocese would take part in the rally. Each rally would be led by a vehicle carrying carol singers. There would also be a tableau of Jesus in each of the four rallies. All the four groups would reach Milagres School grounds by 6.30 p.m.

At the school ground, there would be three separate groups who would sing Christmas carols in Konkani, Kannada and English. The school ground would be decorated by installing a big Christmas tree and a star. Manglauru Bishop Aloysius Paul D’Souza would deliver a Christmas message. He would distribute Kuswar and clothes to inmates of St. Antony Home.