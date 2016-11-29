Various facilities being provided to persons with HIV, says Udupi DC

more-in

T. Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner, said on Monday that 604 persons with HIV have been provided with below the poverty line (BPL) cards in Udupi district.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Venkatesh said that efforts are on to convert some of these BPL cards into Antyodaya cards for the poorest of the poor.

As many as 632 persons with HIV have been provided with bus passes.

Special nutrition

As many as 247 persons with HIV have been provided with special nutrition and hygiene kit from the Deputy Commissioner’s Special Fund, he said.

Student scholarships are also being provided. Integrated counceling and testing facilities are being provided free of cost to persons with HIV in 80 centres across the district, including primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs), taluk government hospitals, District Government Hospital, and select private hospitals.

ART facility

The Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) facility has been made available at the District Government Hospital in Udupi since July, 2008, and at Taluk Government Hospital in Kundapur since 2012.

ART treatment and medicines are being given to the poor patients at both these places.

To make ART treatment more accessible, it is also being provided at the Link ART centres established at the PHCs in Brahmavar, Byndoor, Hebri and Taluk Government Hospital in Karkala.

The administration has roped in various NGOs to create awareness about HIV/AIDS among migrant workers, female sex workers and men who have sex with men.

Review meeting

A review meeting of various government departments is held once in three months to supervise and expedite various facilities being provided to persons with HIV.

As many as 21 persons, including 16 men, four women and a female child had died owing to HIV/AIDS in the district from 2008 to October, 2016, Mr. Venkatesh said.

The World AIDS Day, celebrated on December 1, every year has a theme. This year’s theme is — “Hands up for AIDS prevention.”

‘Removing stigma must’

It is essential to remove stigma and discrimination against persons with HIV.

Meanwhile, the World AIDS Day programme will be held at SRSM College at Barkur in Udupi district on Thursday.

A big jatha will be held to create awareness on HIV/AIDS on that day. Awareness programmes will be held in different places in the district from Monday to December 7, Mr. Venkatesh said.

Rohini, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, was present on the occasion.