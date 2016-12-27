Users vouch for Gruha Suraksha scheme in Mangaluru

more-in

A resident of Falnir is thrilled after he came to know that the police had visited his house 10 times on each of the three nights it was kept locked. He has preserved the point book that mentions the number of visits.

The house visits were part of the ‘Gruha Suraksha’ scheme launched by the Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada police to report about locked houses and ensure their security.

The Falnir resident, who did not want to be named, told The Hindu on Monday that he was on the train going to Thiruvananthapuram when he read a message on WhatsApp from his friend about the new facility. He messaged 9480805300 the complete address of his house and mentioned that he will return on December 24. “I also sent the map showing the location of the house.”

The Falnir resident said the recipient immediately replied and he was assured of security. “I was overwhelmed to see the police point book hanged at the gate when I returned.” He was glad to see the number of visits police had made to his house in the night. “I am truly overwhelmed with the service. I have asked my neighbour, who makes regular trips abroad, to make use of this facility.” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) M. Sanjeev Patil said six persons had made use of the facility since its launch on December 21.

Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase, who conceptualised it, said that there were some people who tested it by sending messages. Some of these test messages have come from those staying abroad who want to use it when their family members visit their place.

Mr. Borase said there are messages to the District Control Room mobile number from those availing the facility thanking police for updates on visits by policemen to their houses.