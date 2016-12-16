Umashree presents Rajyotsava award to Muralidhar Rao

more-in

Minister for Kannada and Culture Umashree presented the Rajyotsava Award to K. Muralidhar Rao, a 93-year-old dancer of yesteryears, at a function here on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion at Sanatana Natyalaya, the Minister said that Mr. Rao hailed from a family of Yakshagana. He had mastery over Kathakkali and other dance forms.

The award was conferred on him here as he could not make it to the Rajyotsava Day function owing to health reasons. Ms. Umashree said that now the government was recognising senior artistes by presenting them with awards. Senior artistes aged above 60 should be recognised first, she said.