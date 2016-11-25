UG semester exams conclude, results likely in Jan. first week

more-in

The Mangalore University may announce the results of odd semester undergraduate (UG) examinations concluded on Wednesday in the first week of January. According to A.M. Khan, Registrar (Evaluation) of the university, evaluation of the answer scripts has begun. Evaluation of the scripts of some courses began two days ago and a majority of courses began on Thursday. The university is making all efforts to complete the evaluation by December 15 so that the results can be announced in the first week of January, he told The Hindu. As many as 72,000 students have appeared for different examinations of first, third and fifth semesters. It included repeaters of those semesters and repeaters of some old examination schemes. “The examinations have been conducted without any issues,” he said. The classes of UG courses will reopen from December 15. He said that the odd semester examinations of postgraduate (PG) courses will begin from December 22. While evaluating the answer scripts of PG examinations this time, the university is contemplating going for a speedy system of entering marks. Accordingly, soon after evaluating a bundle of answer scripts, the evaluator could ensure that marks are directly entered to the computer system at the evaluation centre itself without going for the conventional method of “OMR shading”. A data entry operator could enter the marks at the examination centres. After the entry, the computer will generate a print out of the marks entered. The evaluator would sign it after ensuring that all the total marks have been entered properly. If the internal marks of students are loaded to the software in advance, the results could be generated there itself soon after entering the theory marks into the computer system.

“We are in consultation with the Mangalore University Teachers’ Association to this effect. Nothing has been finalised,” he said. Mr. Khan said that a final decision on the proposed “direct mark entry” system will be taken after taking the views of teachers. He said that the university has already implemented a system under which colleges could take print out of examination hall tickets in college level itself by entering details of students to computer system. The same applied to PG examinations also.