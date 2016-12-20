Two youth stabbed in Bantwal

more-in

Three men waylaid two persons on a motorcycle and stabbed them in Kallige near Bantwal on Monday afternoon.

The victims have been admitted to a private hospital and their condition is stable, the police said.

According to the police, Junaid (17), a resident of Mallur, and his friend Sinan (18), a resident of BC Road, were returning to their houses on the motorcycle after attending a marriage in Gurupura.

At Kalpane near Kallige village, three persons came on a motorcycle and waylaid them.

Even as the three persons were attacking the two with knives, Junaid raised the accelerator of the motorcycle and sped away.

The police said that Junaid has suffered an injury on this right hand, while Sinan has an injury on his neck. The police said that the injuries were minor ones and the victims were out of danger.

Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase, who visited the spot and also met the victims, said that a police team was working on some clues.

A search is on for the culprits.