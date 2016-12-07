Mangaluru

Two women arrested, four gold chains recovered

more-in

The Mulki Police on Tuesday arrested two women who allegedly snatched gold chains from devotees during the Champa Shashti festival at the Pavanje Janan Shakti Subrahmanya Temple, Pavanje, on Monday.

The police gave the names of the accused as Muthu Mari (38), wife of Murugan and Nandini (20), daughter of Manjappan, both residents of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

The police have recovered four gold chains together worth Rs. 2.5 lakh from the accused, said a press release.

Mulki Police Inspector Anantapadmanabha and his team acted swiftly to arrest the accused, the release added.

Post a Comment
More In Mangaluru
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2016 2:22:58 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/Two-women-arrested-four-gold-chains-recovered/article16769636.ece

© The Hindu