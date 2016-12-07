Two women arrested, four gold chains recovered

more-in

The Mulki Police on Tuesday arrested two women who allegedly snatched gold chains from devotees during the Champa Shashti festival at the Pavanje Janan Shakti Subrahmanya Temple, Pavanje, on Monday.

The police gave the names of the accused as Muthu Mari (38), wife of Murugan and Nandini (20), daughter of Manjappan, both residents of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

The police have recovered four gold chains together worth Rs. 2.5 lakh from the accused, said a press release.

Mulki Police Inspector Anantapadmanabha and his team acted swiftly to arrest the accused, the release added.