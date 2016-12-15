Two go missing after coracle capsizes

more-in

Two persons are feared to have drowned after the coracle, on which they were crossing the Kumaradhara, capsized near Gujjarme, off Kadaba in Puttur taluk, on Thursday.

The police have identified the missing persons as Ganesh (60), a resident of Chokkadi, and Aana Kunhianna Gowda (70) of Ramakunja village.

Narayana alias Nona, who was navigating the coracle, swam to safety.

Police and Fire and Emergency Services Personnel launched a rescue operation with a team of swimmers.