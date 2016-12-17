Traffic woes dominate phone-in programme of Mangaluru city police

more-in

Traffic and parking woes were the main concern of residents of Mangaluru who called to air their grievances during the phone-in programme of the City Police Commissionerate on Friday.

Vehicular parking on both sides of Balmatta Road between Bendorewell Circle and Collector’s Gate, which has been a long-pending issue, was again raised by a Pumpwell resident, who urged the city police to prevent parking there for the safety of pedestrians.

The issue of unauthorised parking of vehicles along Jail Road in Karanglapady near a bar was raised by a resident of Kadri. Not only vehicles are parked on the road, but also liquor is served into occupants of these vehicles, who also smoke standing next to the road, he said. The situation is same near Mallikatte Junction, he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), M. Shantharaju, who was hearing the grievance, promised immediate action.

A resident of Mulki rued that though service roads are built along four-laned NH 66, vehicles move on both directions. Moreover, service roads are being used as parking lots with vehicles being parked for long hours affecting traffic movement, he said.

Another caller said though NH 66 was widened near KPT Junction (on Pumpwell direction), the widened space is being used for parking of trucks during nights preventing a free-left turn to Airport Road. He also complained that instances of driving against the traffic are rampant on Airport Road between KPT Junction and Padavinangadi.

A resident of Car Street expressed concern over two-wheelers plying without registration plates. “Most of them are not new [awaiting registration] and it is possible that they might be used to commit crime,” he said. Mr. Shantharaju said the police are continuously booking cases against users of such vehicles and the drive would continue.

Another caller urged the police to affix reflecting stickers on barricades placed at junctions of NH 66. They are not visible at nights, he complained. During the one hour phone-in programme, 16 people made calls to air grievances and offer suggestions.