Traditional Harake Kambala for fulfilment of vows in Vandaru

The traditional Vandaru Harake Kambala was held at Vandaru village near Shankarnarayana in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on December 7 even as the district administration said that it had not given permission to hold any Kambala in the district. Both the police and the organisers of the Harake Kambala said that pairs of buffaloes and other cattle were taken around in the slushy field only for fulfilment of vow (Harake) and no competition of buffaloes (which is conducted during Kambala or a buffalo race) was held.

Sunil Kumar, Sub-Inspector of Shankarnarayana police station, told The Hindu on Thursday that there was no competition or Kambala held. “There was no beating or cruelty to animals during the event. There were announcements made that it was not a competition and it was done only as a Harake Puje,” he said.

Vandaru Praveen Hegde, organiser of the event, said that it was part of a jathre (fair) of Nighaleshwara and Tulasi Amma temples at Vandaru for a long time. “It is not just buffaloes, but also other cattle, which are taken around the slushy field near the temple by people, whose vows had got fulfilled. It is part of a religious ritual and not Kambala competition; it is a Harake Kambala,” he said.

Gunapal Kadamba, advisor of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Districts Kambala Samiti, said that Vandaru came under the traditional Kambalas held in the region from November 16 to December 15.

It was not included in the Kambala competition calendar held normally from November-end to first week of April. Traditional Kambalas were not buffalo races. The cattle — cows, calves and buffaloes — were taken around the slushy fields after they recovered from ill health.

“In cases, where the cattle could not be taken to the Kambalagadde (slushy fields), the water from the fields was taken and sprayed on them. When there is no twin track for buffaloes to run in Vandaru, where is the question of competition? Hence, the question of violation of court order does not arise. Besides, Kambala is a wide term and does not confine itself to buffalo race alone,” Mr. Kadamba said.

Meanwhile, G. Anuradha, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said that the district administration had not permitted any Kambalas in the district. Sarvotham Udupa, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, said that both the Supreme Court and the High Court have issued a stay order on Kambalas. “They have not defined whether it is traditional or modern, but stayed it. The Revenue and Police departments will have to look into the Vandaru incident,” he said.