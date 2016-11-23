This Rs. 2,000 note did not fetch him his fill

more-in

A resident of a village near Vitla in Dakshina Kannada was taken aback on Tuesday after he was told that Rs. 2,000 note he carried was a colour photo copy of the original.

In a complaint to Vitla police, Krishnappa, a resident of Punacha village, said that he pledged his gold ring at a outlet of Muthoot Finance and got the Rs. 2,000 note.

He used the note to purchase liquor at the outlet of MSIL.

As he was going towards his house, two MSIL employees came in a vehicle and stopped Krishnappa. They told him that the note he had given was a colour photo copy of the original.

They took away the liquor and gave him back the note he had given them.

Krishnappa went to Muthoot Finance who denied having given him the note.

He also went to the branch of Syndicate Bank from where the finance company had brought the money. The bank officials too denied that they dispensed with such a note. The police said that they are looking into the issue now.