Teachers to be focus of the vaccination drive

Preparations are on in the district to administer Measles Rubella (MR) vaccine to children aged between nine months and 15 years from February 7 to March 1.

Schoolteachers will play a pivotal role in this drive as they have been given the responsibility to educate parents on the need to get children vaccinated.

Nearly 5 lakh children from the district will be administered MR vaccine in the form of injection. The vaccination will be done for a week in 2,551 schools. It will then be held in 2,014 anganwadi centres in the district.

District Reproductive and Child Health Officer H. Ashok said a detailed planning has been done to vaccinate all children.

“We are telling teachers of the importance of this programme. With their support we hope to reach out all children,” he said.

This State-wide special vaccination programme was the phase I of the Government of India’s national strategy to eliminate measles and control rubella.

Dr. Ashok said preparation for the programme started in the first week of December with compilation of number of children in Balavadi, Montessori, nursery, primary and secondary schools.

As many as 550 nurses were trained to act as vaccinators. The work of vaccinators will be monitored by 120 lady health visitors. As many as 2,104 anganwadi workers and 1,110