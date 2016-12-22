Talapady residents demand service road

more-in

Residents of Talapady have said that the National Highway Authority of India should not start collection of toll at the newly constructed toll plaza in Talapady without constructing service roads and improving other facilities on the stretch of National Highway No 66 between Bhagwan Mahaveer Circle and Talapady.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, president of the Talapady Nagarika Hitarakshana Vedike Vinay Nayak said that the toll plaza has come up a few metres before the Kerala-Karnataka border, though there was no sign of service road for the use of residents yet. The NHAI has not constructed roadside drains. The proposed flyover at Bhagwan Mahaveer Circle was also not ready.

Mr. Nayak said that under these circumstances, the NHAI cannot start collection of toll at the toll plaza. He said that like in other places where toll plazas have come up, the residents of Talapady should be exempted from payment of toll.

Mr. Nayak said that residents will carry out protest if the NHAI starts collection of toll without fulfilling their demands.

The residents have submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, MLA and also the MP, he said.