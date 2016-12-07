TOLIC’s 61st half-yearly meeting held at Corporation Bank head office

more-in

The 61st Half Yearly Meeting of the Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC), Mangaluru, was held at Corporation Bank’s Head Office here recently.

The bank’s Managing Director and CEO Jai Kumar Garg chaired the meeting, attended by Bank Executive Directors Sunil Mehta and Gopal Murli Bhagat, General Manager Rakesh Srivastava and Deputy Director of Regional Implementation Office (South), Ministry of Home Affairs, Tekchand.

The heads of member organisations, that included 84 offices of Union government Departments, government undertakings and Public Sector Banks, attended the meetings along with their Official Language officials, stated a release from the bank here.

Mr. Garg appreciated the joint effort of all member offices in conducting various competitions and Hindi Day celebrations which created a conducive atmosphere for implementation of official languages. He stressed upon the need to maintain this atmosphere by conducting various Hindi programmes throughout the year.

Mr. Tekchand reviewed the quarterly progress reports on Official Language implementation submitted by the member organisations and guided them with regard to various statutory provisions on the same.